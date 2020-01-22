Kelheim introduces biodegradable fibre for female hygiene pads

Kelheim, the company that the world’s most sustainable producer of viscose speciality fibres and the most important supplier of viscose fibres for the tampon industry, has introduced its wood-based premium tampon fibre Galaxy® in sanitary pads. The company, which recently received a Green Shirt ranking in the CanopyStyle Hot Button report, said the Galaxy® fibre can substitute up to 70% of the synthetics in ADL (Acquisition-Distribution-Layers) in feminine hygiene pads.

The viscose hygiene fibres from Kelheim offer significant ecologic advantages: they are made from cellulose, which means they are based on renewable wood and they are fully biodegradable.

The amount of feminine hygiene waste is enormous – and often the time it takes for these products to degrade is hundreds of years longer than the lifespan of the woman who used it, because the synthetic components are not biodegradable. Evolving consumer behaviour drives the need for safe and environment-friendly alternatives.

Galaxy® in sanitary pads offers not only a benefit for the environment, but due to its excellent wicking and absorption capacity, it conducts liquids quickly and efficiently away from the body and leaves a pleasant feeling on the skin – in other words, it does exactly what the ADL layer is made for. In addition, Galaxy® helps to distribute the liquid evenly in the absorbent core, thus enhancing the overall performance of the pad.

Compared to other sustainable and conventional (synthetic) materials, Galaxy® has faster acquisition, lower rewetting, and enhanced distribution.

“Plastic must disappear from these single-use products. The substitution of single synthetic components in sanitary pads is the first step”, says Dominik Mayer from the Bavarian fibre expert’s R&D team. “Down the road we want to offer a completely bio-based solution for sanitary pads and for various other hygiene applications. Our advantage – besides the functionality of our patented Galaxy® fibre: Kelheim Fibres has been a renowned partner of the hygiene industry for decades; our production fulfils highest hygiene requirements. We offer our customers fibres that are ideally suited for the specific needs of their products and their processes.”