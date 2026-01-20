Kingpins New York 2026 Showcases the Future of Sustainable, Creative Denim

Kingpins New York, held January 21–22 at Pier 36/Basketball City, once again positioned itself as one of the most influential and tightly curated platforms in the global denim ecosystem, bringing together innovation, sustainability, and creative experimentation under one roof.

The show provides brands and retailers with direct access to leading international denim mills, while also serving as a trend laboratory for the next generation of fabrics, finishes, and manufacturing practices that shape denim collections worldwide.

Trend Intelligence at the Core

Beyond sourcing, visitors are engaging with the latest denim trend forecast from Be Disobedient, whose analysts are presenting Trend Picks informed directly by fabric innovation, manufacturing techniques, and finishing developments on display at the show. This reinforces Kingpins’ role not just as a marketplace, but as a strategic planning hub for denim product development.

S|Style Denim Lab: Luxury Meets Sustainability

One of the most notable initiatives this season is the S|Style Denim Lab, backed by luxury group Kering, which operates as an independent platform for emerging creatives working under strict sustainability criteria.

For this edition:

Candiani collaborated with Kering’s Material Innovation Lab

collaborated with Kering’s The focus is on responsible water management in denim

Designers explored: Advanced dyeing technologies Innovative washing processes Regenerative cotton solutions



These developments were enabled in collaboration with PureDenim and Tonello, highlighting how luxury groups are increasingly using denim as a testing ground for scalable sustainability.

Kering’s involvement also reflects its broader portfolio of luxury houses, including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, and Brioni.

Creative Collaboration & Circular Craft

Kingpins’ “In The Boxes” area continues to highlight artistic collaboration and circular thinking:

AGI Denim partnered with fibre artist and master weaver Mahmoud Kosyaem and his Brooklyn-based studio CreativeMindsBK

partnered with fibre artist and master weaver and his Brooklyn-based studio The collaboration transforms discarded denim scraps into highly tactile woven tapestries

into highly tactile woven tapestries The installation reframes waste as narrative material, blending craftsmanship with sustainability storytelling

Meanwhile, Tonello collaborated with US-based textile artist Maegan Neubeck of MN Natural Dye Studio on “Botanical Alchemy”, an installation exploring:

Botanical dyes

Responsibly sourced raw materials

Low-impact coloration techniques

Why Kingpins Still Matters

Kingpins New York continues to differentiate itself by:

Curating quality over quantity in exhibitors

Connecting mills, brands, artists, and technologists

Positioning sustainability as a creative enabler, not a constraint

In an era where denim must balance aesthetics, compliance, and environmental responsibility, Kingpins remains a critical convergence point where future-facing ideas are tested, refined, and made commercially relevant.