Klopman presents more than 20 new fabrics at DÜSSELDORF’S A + A fair 2019

Mr Alfonso Marra (CEO of Klopman) “A number of innovations with few equals in our history”

Klopman – will present over 20 new fabrics across 4 different categories (Greenwear, Workwear, Protectivewear and new finishes) at the A + A fair in Düsseldorf 2019. It is an achievement born out of the need to meet the constantly changing needs of a wide variety of users spread all over the world and made possible by significant commitment to research and development.

Among all some of the most important creations are: fabrics out of the Greenwear range in recycled polyester/TENCEL ™ blend, natural fibre extracted from wood pulp – The range of stretch fabrics that stretches both in the direction of the weft and of the warp – The first high-visibility fabric made with polyester and TENCEL ™, new flame-retardants and fabrics made with prints and embossing techniques that allow new graphic and colour combinations.

GREENWEAR

Greenwear range, made to comply with the most stringent sustainability criteria, is one of the most distinctive developments made by the company in recent years. It is now enriched with 3 new Showstar, Oxford and Helford fabrics, made with recycled polyester and, in the case of the latter two, also with natural TENCEL ™ fibre. This in particular ensures the fabric has a smooth and soft effect, excellent moisture absorption and great breathability. All combined with maximum sustainability thanks to the use of recycled polyester in the fabric.

WORKWEAR

The Workwear range is enhanced by the new Weavex stretch fabric, made from 100% polyester, and characteried by the exclusive ability to stretch in the direction of both weft and warp and then return without change to its original, characteristic condition, which guarantees maximum comfort and adaptability to the most diverse industrial uses.

PROTECTIVEWEAR

In the Protectivewear range, another Klopman strength, the company launches a Luminex 10CL version composed of 50% recycled polyester and 50% TENCEL ™. This new solution, in addition to the traditionally invaluable performance in terms of visibility and protection of the fabric, combines the comfort, softness and breathability typical of TENCEL ™ fibre. Within the same category, Klopman presents the Tecstone flame-retardant fabric, with marked multifunctional characteristics in the industrial sector and with Hydrofoil finishing that makes the fabric repellent against water, oil and chemical sprays, for a resistance and reliability without compromise even with intensive use.

NEW FINISHES

For the first time, Klopman will be presenting two fabrics which can be customised with any kind of print, thanks to two new printing and embossing techniques. This guarantees companies can choose a wide range of combinations of colours and graphics, for personalised results to meet any branding or aesthetic design requirements. “In a competitive and demanding market like ours, constant innovation is a fundamental key to success and that is why, at the A + A fair, a very important event for us, we are presenting a number of innovations with few equals in our history,” said Alfonso Marra, Managing Director of Klopman. “The new fabrics are the result of great teamwork by all company departments and of our ability to gather ideas from the market and to interpret and anticipate the needs of our customers from all over the world. We will not stop here and we will continue to make every effort to innovate process and product to achieve even more impressive results than those already achieved over the years and to defend our position as European leader in the sector.”

Klopman International – Company profile

Klopman International s.r.l. has been a European leader in the production and marketing of technical fabrics for workwear for over 50 years, with three business areas dedicated to the different fields of application: Workwear, Protectivewear and Corporatewear. The company was the first to introduce the use of polyester/cotton, gaining a third of the European market in some sectors and producing fabrics in over 130 styles and different colour shades, some even designed ad hoc for the individual customer. Advanced technologies and centralised process control, which monitors and simultaneously corrects 3,800 machine stitches, are just some of the advantages that make Klopman an industrial jewel and that make its fabrics more resistant to wear shrinkage and colour alterations.

Klopman has its headquarters and production site in Frosinone, Italy, with a plant covering 70,000 square metres, approximately 400 employees, an annual production of 42 million metres of fabric and a turnover of 138 million euro. The CEO, Alfonso Marra, recently launched a global expansion plan which saw the company, which has commercial branch offices in Dusseldorf, Lyon, Moscow, Borås (Sweden), Dubai and Bangkok, opening another production site in Jakarta to serve the Asian market directly.

In addition to the ISO 9001:2008 certification, Klopman International works in compliance with European quality management standards and is BS EN ISO 14001:2004 and BS OHSAS 18001:2007 certified.

KLOPMAN and the commitment to sustainability

Klopman also recently obtained the maximum level (class 3) of the STeP – Sustainable Textile Production certification. Klopman fabrics are certified Oeko-Tex 100. The Oeko-Tex 100 standards regulate and control the use of harmful substances in textile production. Approval under this standard ensures fabric poses no risk to human health and will provide skin-friendly clothing, even for babies with Oeko-Tex 100 Class 1. Klopman fabrics can be produced with Fairtrade-certified cotton: Blended fabrics using 100% Fairtrade certified cotton meet Fairtrade standards validated by Fairtrade (as audited by FLOCERT). Buying products made from Fairtrade-certified cotton ensures that the farmers receive a fair and stable price for their cotton, guaranteeing a better livelihood for their families.

Klopman supports the BCI (Better Cotton Initiative), a no-profit association responsible for ensuring the cotton used by the partners of the initiative is produced with constant attention to the environment, to farming communities and the economies of cotton.

Klopman also offers its customers the possibility of using recycled polyester rather than virgin polyester. The yarn is made with PET water bottles. The recycled polyester is applicable to all Klopman product ranges, guaranteeing the customer Klopman’s high quality standards in terms of comfort, image and durability, while increasing sustainability and respect for the environment.

Klopman’s packaging is made of recyclable cardboard, and all paper materials used for communication are printed on FSC paper in order to support the promotion of a global forest management approach that is adequate from an environmental point of view, and advantageous from a social and economically viable point of view.

The best way to respect the environment is to produce products that last over time. Klopman fabrics are designed to offer long durability, ensuring that the wearer always looks professional.