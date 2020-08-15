Kreativia expands service offering with efi VUTEk® FabriVU® 340i dye sublimation printer

Polish creative and printing company Kreativia purchased an EFI VUTEk® FabriVU® 340i dye-sublimation printer from Electronics For Imaging, Inc. The 3.4-metre-wide printer will allow the company to further expand its service offerings and tap into new market opportunities. Kreativia chose EFI for its new dye-sublimation offering after the success the company had with a previous EFI installation, a VUTEk 3r+ roll-to-roll LED printer.

“We have built a great relationship with EFI after our first printer purchase in 2019,” said Arkadiusz Szychta, managing director at Kreativia “As a company which provides the highest quality and guaranteed capacity, we have found that we can achieve the quality we promise our customers with EFI technology, so we’ve decided to invest with EFI once again.”

Founded by Hanna and Bartosz Kosiba in 2016 near Poznań, Poland, Kreativia combines advertising and powerful design, production and installation capabilities with high-quality printing as a key feature. The company is known for its unique visual information systems, point of sale (POS) graphics, modular exhibitions or shop expositions, and for superior output. The company is still expanding, offering comprehensive customer services in the design and production of visual information systems, display advertising and large format printing using advanced technology and materials.

EFI technology to address print’s changing landscape

During the pandemic, Kreativia went from producing advertising through artistic POS displays, decorative signage and exhibit graphics, to creating protective products, such as separation walls and barriers and face shields and masks. The EFI VUTEk 3r+ allowed Kreativia to offer these newly needed items as well as meet growing demand all while producing the best quality with fast production turnaround times. The company was able to retool, diversify and reimagine its product offerings very quickly. This opened the door to a new and steady flow of business, instead of idle equipment.

“With the VUTEk FabriVU 340i, we will be able to further expand our product offerings and satisfy customer needs,” Szychta said. “The trade fair industry, which was blocked by the pandemic, is coming back now. Also, companies cannot forget about their brand advertising, especially in hard times and we need to be ready to help them reach their goals.

“Efficiency in visual information is even more necessary today,” he added, “and it enriches the image of shopping centres and other businesses that are now re-opening. We foresee a lot of new business and customers coming. The VUTEk FabriVU dye-sublimation printer from EFI will help us offer our clients the best production level speed, outstanding image quality and inline fixation capability.”

The FabriVU 340i model delivers high efficiency on premium soft-signage textile graphics, with speeds up to 250 square metres per hour. The printer is also the only production level solution in its class that offers direct-to-fabric production and in-line sublimation without the need for a separate calendar/heat press. As a result, Kreativia’s direct to textile prints such as fabrics for beach flags, textile walls or Smart Frames are immediately ready for finishing and shipping after printing.