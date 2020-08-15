The turkish textile sector will crown its success in ITM 2021

During the pandemic, the Turkish textile industry, which has increased its textile exports unlike many countries, will crown its success with the ITM 2021 Exhibition to be held between 22 and 26 June 2021.

The Turkish textile industry made a righteous name for itself all over the world by playing a successful game during the troublesome coronavirus pandemic period. Turkey, coming to the fore especially in the field of production of masks and protective textiles, made happy textile machinery manufacturers be content through the continuation of the stability in textile machinery commerce. In this period, the Turkish textile industry, which has increased its textile exports unlike many countries, will crown its success with the ITM 2021 Exhibition to be held between 22 and 26 June 2021.

Turkish textile companies revitalized Turkey’s economy through providing confidence in the supply chain, taking rapid actions in changing conditions, their strong infrastructure, and dynamic and skilled labor force. Many of the European textile machinery manufacturers, which had to take a break in their production processes, encountered a decrease in their number of orders and sales, while Turkey continued to both purchases and sales of the textile machinery. While the machinery manufacturers exported more than 50 percent of their products to countries all around the world, exports to Europe were 37 percent with respect to the total exports volume.