Lenzing appoints new CTO and sustainability head

Lenzing AG, the world’s leading producer of botanic cellulose fibres, has appointed two new members to the company’s Management Board – Stephan Sielaff will serve as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) effective March 1, 2020, succeeding Heiko Arnold, who left the Lenzing Group in November 2019. At the same time, Lenzing’s highest management body, led by Chairman Stefan Doboczky will be expanded to include a newly created management board position for “Pulp and Wood Raw Materials” and will thus consist of five members instead of four. Christian Skilich will fill the new position from June 1, 2020.

“In the coming years, our focus will be on achieving the strategic target of strongly increasing our own supply of pulp in line with our corporate strategy sCore TEN. By creating this new division, the composition of the management board now also reflects this focus,” said Peter Edelmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG.

Stephan Sielaff is a chemical engineer who held various management positions for Unilever and Symrise from 1993 to 2014. Since 2014, he has worked for the Swiss specialty chemicals company Archroma, an important supplier of the textile and paper industry, as a member of the board of directors and chief operating officer. He has been responsible for forming the integrated operational structure and the strategic development of the company.

Christian Skilich boasts outstanding expertise in the field of paper and pulp technology. With a masters degree in paper technology and engineering & economics, he first held various positions in the paper, packaging and glass industries. Since 2004, he has worked in a broad range of management areas on behalf of the internationally operating Mondi Group. Skilich most recently served as Mondi’s chief operating officer, overseeing projects in the USA and Europe.