Qualification:

Textile Engineer/MBA

Senior Asst Manager/Asst.Manager

(3 to 6 )years relevant experience

Senior Dupty Manager/Dupty Manager

(6 to 8 ) year experience of relevent feild

Manager

(8 to 10 )year Experience of relevent feild

Skills

Self Driven and expert in marketing and marchandaising,Excellent communication skills & customer focused and Team work.

Note:

CBl is equal opportunity employer.Female applicants are encouraged to apply.

Email:

Careers@ecbl.pk