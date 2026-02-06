Lenzing buys control of TreeToTextile to industrialise the “next” cellulose fibre

By taking majority ownership via a share issue, Lenzing is trying to turn breakthrough chemistry into bankable capacity—before rivals commoditise it.

In man-made cellulosics, advantage rarely comes from marketing. It comes from process control at scale. Lenzing’s move to take a controlling majority in Sweden’s TreeToTextile is therefore less a venture bet than an industrialisation decision: own the platform, accelerate the ramp, capture the margin.

Lenzing will become the majority owner of TreeToTextile AB through the issuance of new shares, expanding its innovation pipeline with what it calls a scalable, patent-protected technology for wood-based fibres. Existing shareholders H&M Group, Inter IKEA Group and Stora Enso will remain as minority investors, alongside LSCS Invest.

TreeToTextile is pitched as a step-change in cellulosic fibre production with a better sustainability profile and cost potential, applicable across textiles and nonwovens. For Lenzing, this supports its “premiumisation” strategy: expanding specialty-fibre leadership while putting distance between itself and standard viscose competition.

Control unlocks tempo. Lenzing plans to raise output at TreeToTextile’s demonstration plant in Nymölla, Sweden, while preparing the first industrial-scale facility and tightening operational collaboration to realise synergies. The test will be whether scale-up delivers consistent quality and economics—turning “next-gen” into a dependable sourcing option for brands, not another promising pilot.