Mahlo GmbH + Co KG solutions for technical textiles and nonwovens at the CINTE 2020

Trade fair activity is slowly picking up speed again: Cinte Techtextil China, Trade Fair for Technical Textiles and Nonwovens, will be held in Shanghai from 2-4 September. It is precisely these sectors that have become extremely important in times of the corona pandemic. However, the requirements for manufacturers have also increased. Production must be safe, high-quality and fast. CINTE offers an ideal platform to present the process and quality control systems of Mahlo GmbH + Co KG.

Frank Fei, Mahlo’s representative for China, and his team will show how manufacturers can make their production more efficient and improve quality. The solution: the MAHLO Qualiscan QMS-12, a quality measuring system which, depending on the type of sensor, can detect important influencing variables such as basis weight, thickness and moisture across the entire fabric width. Up to five sensors, which traverse on robustly constructed measuring frames, continuously collect data and transmit them to the interfaces. This enables manufacturers of nonwovens and technical textiles to continuously check and regulate their product specifications. Due to the broad sensor portfolio, almost every requirement for the quality-conscious production of technical textiles and nonwovens can be covered.

Mahlo stand can find out not only about the possibilities for quality measurement but also about technologies for straightening distortion in woven and knitted fabrics.