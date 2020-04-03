Male suits slightly shortened in global trade

The global trade of men’s or boys’ suits (knitted and crocheted) has been declining since the last year. The total trade has decreased by 5.01 per cent from the year 2017 to 2019, according to the data from TexPro. The global trade of men’s or boys’ suits which was $442.80 million in 2017, has slipped down to $420.62 million in 2019.

The total trade of men’s or boys’ suits has reduced by 0.05 per cent in 2019 over the previous year and is anticipated to drop to $390.30 million in 2022 with a rate of 7.21 per cent from 2019, according to Fibre2Fashion’s market analysis tool TexPro.

The global export of men’s or boys’ suits was $296.35 million in 2017, which declined 2.67 per cent to $288.43 million in 2019. Total exports reduced 2.07 per cent in 2019 over the previous year and is expected to move down to $276.95 million in 2022 with a rate of 3.98 per cent from 2019.

The global import value of men’s or boys’ suits was $146.45 million in 2017, which fell 9.74 per cent to $132.19 million in 2019. Total imports decreased 4.64 per cent in 2019 over the previous year and is expected to drop to $113.35 million in 2022 with a rate of 14.25 per cent from 2019.

From 2015 to 2019, the most notable rate of growth in terms of import value, amongst the main importing countries, was attained by Spain (107.50 per cent) and US (71.95 per cent).