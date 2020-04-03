Man-made fabrics what you really want and what you really need

Imagine you are a cellulose or man-made fabric and the only thing you really want is being the first choice of international fashion and home decor buyers. If you are asking yourself what you really need to succeed, the answer is a perfect fibrillation and defibrillation process. A process leading to vivid colors, no shrinkage and ultimate effects such as peach-skin and many others. This is just part of what AQUARIA® by Biancalani can do for fabrics. Biancalani means changing the fashion and textile industry merging sustainability, eco-friendliness, time and money saving.

In fact, during the washing process, AQUARIA® creates the mechanical action needed as to “heal” the fabric once and forever. Defibrillation deletes flaws such as pilling from the fabric and thus makes sure the final customer won’t face the same flaws when washing their apparel. This is effective for any kind of fabric. Anti-pilling tests such as Martindale clearly show that fabrics finished with AQUARIA® are high-performance. Which means, what big and high end fashion brands expect to offer to their final clients: apparel ensuring breathability, easy maintenance, thermoregulation.

Now, not only AQUARIA® does it all, but it provides a unique continuous open width washing process, which means a safe and defect-free treatment – flaws that may be very common with other kinds of finishing. In fact, sometimes it is so hard to reach special results when it comes to the finishing process that many manufacturers simply give it up. Thanks to AQUARIA®, giving up belongs to the past. Key words are: an economic, beneficial, repeatable process. Not to mention sustainability, as AQUARIA® means a very low water consumption, which is pretty different from other continuous washing processes. And which means using much less chemical products.

In addition to a perfect finishing process, what you really need to succeed is the Technologist Club Laboratory by Biancalani, also known as the TClab. According to the TClab and to the enthusiastic feedbacks from clients, Biancalani can confirm that the dimensional stability of the fabric incredibly benefits from AQUARIA®, as the finishing process relaxes the woven fabric to the point it finds its natural shrinkage and permanent stability position. That’s why big and high end fashion brands ask for fabrics finished with Biancalani textile machineries, which ultimately means a real made-in-Italy process. Ready for Fashion and White Shows in Milan, Paris, London and New York.

“Seeing is believing” they say, but the keywords here are “send to believe”: send your fabrics to TClab by Biancalani and you’ll see what it’s all about. The result of all the tests Biancalani has been performing since decades is simply excellent when it comes to fibrillation and defibrillation of cellulose and man-made fibers. And so much more.