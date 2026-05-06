Manfred Havenith speaks about Monforts’ energy-efficient coating & drying technologies at Techtextil

🌱 Exclusive interview with Manfred Havenith on Monforts’ game-changing coating & drying technologies!
In a time of high energy costs and shorter production runs, Monforts is delivering real solutions:
- Bespoke machines — recent customised coating lines built to solve unique customer challenges in technical textiles
- MontexCoat flagship coater — unmatched quick-switch flexibility between knife, screen, and magnet roller while keeping energy and raw-material use economical
- coaTTex dedicated unit — single-sided air-knife & knife-over-roller coating with paste or foam. Biggest demand areas and clear advantages over multi-purpose coaters
- VertiDry contactless convection dryer — energy-optimised, fully contactless system (before or after stenter) delivering major savings and quality gains on specific substrates
- Quantifiable results — real energy and raw-material savings achieved vs conventional coating & drying lines
- Next-generation developments — new functionalities and eco-friendly coating processes currently in testing
“Our target is to make every process as efficient as possible.” — Manfred Havenith
Technical textiles continue to grow strongly, and forward-thinking producers are turning to reliable partners like Monforts for sustainable, flexible solutions.