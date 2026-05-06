Manfred Havenith speaks about Monforts’ energy-efficient coating & drying technologies at Techtextil

🌱 Exclusive interview with Manfred Havenith on Monforts’ game-changing coating & drying technologies!

In a time of high energy costs and shorter production runs, Monforts is delivering real solutions:

⁠ ⁠Bespoke machines — recent customised coating lines built to solve unique customer challenges in technical textiles

⁠ ⁠MontexCoat flagship coater — unmatched quick-switch flexibility between knife, screen, and magnet roller while keeping energy and raw-material use economical

⁠ ⁠coaTTex dedicated unit — single-sided air-knife & knife-over-roller coating with paste or foam. Biggest demand areas and clear advantages over multi-purpose coaters

⁠ ⁠VertiDry contactless convection dryer — energy-optimised, fully contactless system (before or after stenter) delivering major savings and quality gains on specific substrates

⁠ ⁠Quantifiable results — real energy and raw-material savings achieved vs conventional coating & drying lines

⁠ ⁠Next-generation developments — new functionalities and eco-friendly coating processes currently in testing

“Our target is to make every process as efficient as possible.” — Manfred Havenith

Technical textiles continue to grow strongly, and forward-thinking producers are turning to reliable partners like Monforts for sustainable, flexible solutions.