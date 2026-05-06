Marco Salvade (President ACIMIT Italy) talks about Italian textile machinery excelence at Techtextil

Exclusive interview with Marco Salvade, President of ACIMIT (Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers Association) at Techtextil!
In this powerful conversation, President Salvade shares why Made-in-Italy technology remains the global benchmark even in challenging times:
- 86% of Italian textile machinery production is exported worldwide
- Small, family-owned companies deliver unmatched flexibility and speed — the secret weapon when demand is soft
- Sustainability and energy-cost reduction are now non-negotiable competitive advantages
- New growth hotspots: military & technical fabrics driven by today’s geopolitical realities
“Made in Italy for us is absolutely important… we have to continuously research innovation to be present in the market and appreciated all over the world.” — Marco Salvade