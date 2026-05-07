Andreas Rass (CEO) J. Zimmer talks about the COLARIS: Speed, sustainability, and technical textiles.

Excited to share insights from a compelling interview at Techtextil Frankfurt with Andreas Rass, CEO of Zimmer Austria!

In this conversation, Andreas highlights how Zimmer is driving the future of digital textile printing with the launch of the new Colaris 72 platform — a more compact, accessible solution built for today’s challenges. Key highlights include:

– Game-changing sustainability: The innovative water-recycling blanket washing system slashes consumption from hundreds of liters per day to just ~200 liters per week, keeping water circulating for nearly a week.

– Efficiency & accessibility: Designed for low-staff environments with strong remote service capabilities, making high-quality digital printing more achievable for a wider range of producers.

– Market realities: While fashion and home textiles face headwinds, **technical textiles** (including military and camouflage applications) are thriving amid global security needs. Carpet production remains resilient, especially in key markets like Turkey.

Zimmer’s 150+ years of heritage combined with forward-thinking innovation like Colaris shows why digital printing is essential for sustainable, agile production in technical textiles and beyond.