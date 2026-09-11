Mimaki launches TxF330-800 DTF printer with 50% productivity gain

The new 800-mm platform gives garment decorators a choice between higher throughput and an expanded colour gamut, while strengthening automation for long production runs.

Mimaki Engineering has launched the TxF330-800, a new flagship direct-to-film printer designed for higher-volume apparel decoration and more flexible colour reproduction.

Introduced on September 8, the machine uses Mimaki’s 330 Print Engine and offers a maximum print width of 800 mm. In its productivity-focused configuration, Mimaki claims approximately 1.5 times the output of its previous TxF300-75 model while maintaining print quality.

Productivity or wider colour gamut

Customers can choose between two ink configurations.

The CMYK plus white setup prioritises throughput and is intended for higher-volume production. A second six-colour plus white configuration adds new Sky Blue and Pale Pink inks, extending reproduction particularly across blue-green and pink-red ranges while improving pale tones, gradients and colour matching.

That flexibility is particularly relevant to customised T-shirts, branded merchandise and graphics where accurate logo colours and visual differentiation can command greater value.

Longer unattended production

Mimaki has also addressed one of DTF printing’s operational bottlenecks: continuous white-ink consumption.

The TxF330-800 can accommodate up to approximately four litres of white ink, sufficient for continuous printing of a 100-metre film roll. Its automatic cartridge-switching system allows empty cartridges to be replaced without stopping production, while a revised film-transport system is designed to maintain accurate feeding through extended runs.

The machine uses PHT50 heat-transfer pigment inks and supports resolutions up to 1,200 dpi.

DTF moves further into production printing

DTF has expanded rapidly because it avoids screen preparation and can transfer graphics onto cotton, polyester and both light- and dark-coloured garments, making it well suited to short runs, high product variety and rapid turnaround.

For garment printers, the TxF330-800 signals DTF’s progression from small customisation systems toward more industrial production. The key commercial test will be whether its higher output and reduced operator intervention can lower cost per print sufficiently to broaden DTF’s role in medium-volume apparel manufacturing.