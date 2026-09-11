Archroma wins ICIS innovation award for sulfur dyes made from wool waste

FiberColors replaces part of conventional petroleum-derived dye feedstock with discarded wool while retaining the performance and processing routes required for commercial denim and cellulosic textiles.

Archroma has won the 2026 ICIS Innovation Award for Best Product Innovation from a Large Company for its DIRESUL FiberColors technology, which converts pre-consumer wool waste into feedstock for industrial sulfur dyes.



ICIS selected FiberColors for bringing circular raw materials into an established, high-volume textile chemistry platform rather than requiring mills to adopt an entirely new coloration process. The technology uses at least 50% wool-waste raw material in dye synthesis, replacing petroleum-derived inputs.

One kilogram of waste, 10 kilograms of dye

Archroma says 1 kg of discarded wool can produce 10 kg of FiberColors dyestuff—sufficient to colour up to 400 garments. The company reports comparable dyeing and fastness performance to conventional sulfur dyes without increasing water or energy use or waste generation during dye manufacture.

The dyes can be applied through established processes including continuous and exhaust dyeing, garment dyeing, denim rope and slasher systems, and textile printing. Applications include cotton, viscose, linen, bamboo and kapok as well as wool and wool blends.

Denim provides the commercial test

Türkiye-based ORTA Anadolu has already moved the technology into commercial denim, selecting three FiberColors shades after trials in late 2025. Its first collection debuted at Kingpins Amsterdam in April 2026.

FiberColors is also GOTS-approved; TexData reports compliance with bluesign criteria and listing on the ZDHC Gateway at Conformance Level 3.

Circularity moves into chemistry

The significance is broader than another alternative dye. Most textile circularity investment has focused on fibres and fabric recycling; FiberColors demonstrates that waste streams can also displace fossil feedstocks within textile chemistry.

For mills, commercial adoption will ultimately depend on colour range, consistency, price and reliable waste-feedstock supply. If those economics hold at scale, waste-derived chemistry could become another measurable lever for reducing fossil dependence without requiring wholesale replacement of existing dyeing machinery.