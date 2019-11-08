More 100 footwear brands participating at AW20 edition

Moda, a leading fashion industry show, has announced that more than 100 footwear brands are set to participate in the AW20 edition, in halls 6, 7, and 8, from February 23-25, 2020. Moda is the key meeting place for mainstream fashion, delivering an effective platform for mid-market brands and ensuring a convenient buying environment for retailers.

Visitors can expect to see a compelling line-up offering newness and industry favourites, with brands such as Caprice, Tamaris, Xti, Refresh, Carvela, Unisa, Peter Kaiser, Alpe, Fly London, Nero Giardini, Marco Tozzi, Keddo, S Oliver, Jana, Lunar, Lotus, Ravel, EMU Australia, Shepherds Of Sweden, IGI, Mustang, Blowfish, MODA in Pelle, HB Shoes, Vionic and many more, according to a press release on the show.

The revamped and refreshed footwear hall will present the industry with the ultimate environment for buying, networking, trends, and inspiration.

“The Moda team has worked incredibly hard to create the right environment for footwear brands this season and we are over the moon to announce a roll call of over 100 brands coming together at Moda, offering the most exciting, efficient and effective buying platform for visitors. Our dedicated buyer acquisition team will now help facilitate introductions between brands and retailers to deliver superb ROI for our exhibitors whilst also introducing buyers to exciting new brands that may not be on their radar, via our speed-networking programme,” Lisa Govier, footwear director at Moda said.