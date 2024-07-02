More exhibitors and more sustainable sourcing solutions at PV New York July 2024

Première Vision New York, the leading international fashion tradeshow, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated return to Tribeca Rooftop on July 16-17, 2024. This upcoming event promises to captivate the fashion industry, offering an unparalleled experience for professionals and enthusiasts alike as they explore the latest trends, innovations, and sustainable solutions for Autumn Winter 2025 – 2026.



PV TREND & COLOR + ECO-INNOVATION TALKS BY CELINE KHAWAM

PV Fashion Consultant Celine Khawam will present 1 trend and color talk and 1 eco-innovation seminar on both days of the show (program below). The seminars will explore the interplay between fabrics, leathers, accessories, and motifs, uncovering the unique color palettes and key eco-conscious material choices vital for creating cohesive collections. Each edition, these sessions draw a full house, underscoring the industry’s keen interest in Khawam’s expertise on concepts, trends, designs, and colors for the upcoming season.



‘a better way’ TOWARDS SUSTAINABILITY

To enhance the sourcing experience, the show has expanded its offerings to include more ‘a better way’ exhibitors. These suppliers are committed to providing a more eco-conscious way of sourcing through social initiatives, the impact of production sites, traceability, product composition/processes, and product lifecycle and end-of-life.



MORE EXHIBITORS THAN THE LAST EDITION!

This summer, PV New York proudly presents a diverse array of 180 international and local exhibitors, each showcasing their new collections. The event will feature a wide range of specialties, including fabrics, designs, accessories, leather, and manufacturing solutions, covering everything from denim to knits to sport & tech.



NEW AND RETURNING GUEST SPEAKERS SHARING INDUSTRY INSIGHTS

This upcoming event promises to be an engaging and insightful experience, featuring six distinguished guest speakers who will tackle critical issues in the industry. Première Vision New York will continue its narrative on combating greenwashing and fostering eco-conscious branding. Returning speaker Liz Alessi will present immediate solutions to circularity, showcasing how major brands like Coach are implementing these practices. We are also excited to welcome new speaker Dan Orwig, CEO of Peerless Clothing USA, who will explore the evolution of men’s fashion and the impact of technology on sustainable suiting.



ROOFTOP COCKTAIL PARTY & UPCYCLED AUCTION SALE

Première Vision invites all guests to a special cocktail party on the rooftop of Tribeca 360 following the first day of the show. In line with its commitment to sustainability, Première Vision will host an exclusive auction at 6:30 pm, showcasing five unique accessories made from upcycled materials donated by a renowned luxury fashion house and our partner Scott Kulhman, CEO of ReCircled. Attendees will enjoy an evening filled with food, drinks, music, and a vibrant atmosphere. This event promises to be a highlight, offering an opportunity to engage with the sustainability efforts in the fashion industry.