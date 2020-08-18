Name extension for KARL MAYER companies after the merger with STOLL

KARL MAYER acquired STOLL on 26th February 2020. The merger of the two world market leaders was officially completed with the closing on 1st July 2020.

The established STOLL brand broadens the portfolio of the global player, KARL MAYER, by competencies in the field of flat knitting. It will be continued and further developed as an independent business unit within the corporate group.

After the acquisition of STOLL, the KARL MAYER Group is the only supplier of innovative solutions for warp knitting and flat knitting. The joint growth is now also emphasized by a relevant addition to the name of two of the German KARL MAYER companies.

Starting from 12 August 2020, KARL MAYER Textilmaschinenfabrik GmbH will be operating under the name of KARL MAYER STOLL Textilmaschinenfabrik GmbH, and KARL MAYER R&D GmbH will be trading as KARL MAYER STOLL R&D GmbH.