Nature performance area at Techtextil

More than 15 percent of the exhibitors at Techtextil already have natural fibers and materials in their product ranges. The technical highlight in this context is the new Nature Performance area in the Fibers & Yarns product segment.

Sustainability is playing an increasingly important role in all fields of application for technical textiles and textile technologies. For this reason, the leading international trade fair Techtextil from April 23 – 26, 2024 in Frankfurt/Germany is placing a special focus on this topic of the future. Sustainable products and processes are in no way inferior to conventional comparable products in terms of performance and are also increasingly paying off economically.

In the new Nature Performance area, exhibitors present modern, alternative, recyclable and sustainable materials with future-proof functional properties. The spectrum ranges from natural fibers and materials to bio-based fibers and materials. The exhibitors’ presentations will focus on their performance for various areas of application, from architecture, construction, mobility and medicine to the clothing industry.

Sustainability works particularly well in collaboration with research, manufacturing companies, brands and new technologies. Good visibility of innovations and new developments is also required.

FranklinTill who curates and honors visionary designers and producers making a special contribution in this field. The globally oriented materials library showcases cutting-edge textiles, successful approaches and progressive projects, opening up new perspectives for products, partnerships and networks. In addition to Heimtextil, the successful exhibition will also be presented at Techtextil for the first time in 2024.

The Econogy Finder is a key tool in the offering. The online directory clearly lists exhibitors with sustainable offerings that have been checked and certified by experts. At Techtextil itself, the green label on the exhibition stands identifies Econogy exhibitors.