Naveena Denim from Pakistan offers Thermal regulation and agro-waste

Pakistan-based denim mill Naveena that was established in Karachi in 2005 presented several collaborations at Kingpins Amsterdam (April 23 and 24), including with a partnership with Lenzing for a Tencel x Regenerative Cotton collection.

It also exhibited its Agraloop technology, which upgrades agricultural residues into natural staple fibre ready to be blended with other natural fibres like organic and recycled cotton. The end result, Biotech fabrics, are durable, low impact fabrics with unique natural fibre aesthetics.

Aydan Tuzun, senior vice-president of sales and marketing at Naveena said one of the new trends we observe is around thermal regulation and back brushes. “For fall/winter, we have been designing products that keep end-users warm and comfy all day long providing maximum comfort on cozy winters. Our Lush fabrics address these trends as they are designed to keep you warm and comfortable all day long, providing maximum comfort thanks to an innovative touch.”

Other collectionspresented at the show included:

• Flex-Ease: stretch fabrics that showcase excellent recovery and growth, with a wider fit window and extended wear life of garment

• Retrotech: inspired by retro denim heritage, providing comfort without sacrificing vintage authentic look.

• Colortech: Different color combinations and versatile fabrics.

• Lino+: Fabrics with smart linen fiber, created with post industrial waste.

• Glaze: glossy effect with comfort, Soft and rigid fabrics, sleek look



Naveena Denim Mills produces 18 million metres annually and has sales offices in Pakistan, Spain, Turkey, Bangladesh and Columbia.