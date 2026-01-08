Next Level Apparel strengthens traceability with U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol membership

Next Level Apparel has joined the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, reinforcing its focus on responsible sourcing and end-to-end supply chain transparency.

Through the Trust Protocol, Next Level Apparel’s cotton sourcing will be assessed against measurable, field-level sustainability indicators, including soil health, water use, nutrient management and greenhouse gas emissions. The programme’s digitally enabled tracking system provides verified visibility from fibre through finished apparel, allowing the company to substantiate sustainability claims with independently verified data.

“Responsible sourcing has always been central to our business,” said CEO Brett Bjorkman, noting that the membership enables independent verification and supports continuous improvement rather than marketing-driven sustainability claims.

The Trust Protocol functions as a voluntary sustainability and traceability platform for U.S. cotton, designed to support brands and retailers facing rising regulatory and market pressure around data credibility, greenwashing risk and fibre provenance. According to Trust Protocol president Gary Adams, Next Level Apparel’s participation aligns with growing global demand for verifiable, sustainably produced cotton in performance and promotional apparel.

Next Level Apparel already participates in the Fair Labor Association and works with traceability partners Oritain and TrusTrace, positioning the company at the intersection of fibre verification, labour compliance and digital transparency.

The move also places Next Level Apparel alongside other major Trust Protocol members such as SanMar and Gildan, signalling that data-backed cotton sourcing is rapidly becoming a baseline expectation rather than a differentiator.

With 2024 North American promotional products revenue of $282 million and a No. 7 ranking on Counselor’s Top 40 supplier list, Next Level Apparel’s decision reflects a broader industry shift: traceability infrastructure is now core operational capability, not optional ESG signalling.