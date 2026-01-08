NCSU to host second conference on AI in the Textile & Fashion Industries

The Fashion and Textile Business Excellence Cooperative (FTBEC) at the Wilson College of Textiles, North Carolina State University, will host the second AI in the Textile & Fashion Industries Conference from March 31 to April 2, 2026, at the college’s Convocation Center.

The three-day conference will convene global industry leaders, technology experts, and academics to examine how artificial intelligence is reshaping textile and apparel value chains, from design and product development to manufacturing, sourcing, retail, and business strategy.

This year’s programme is structured around five thematic sessions, each offering in-depth analysis of AI-driven transformation across key sectors of the textile and fashion industries. Speakers will include founders, CEOs, senior executives, directors, and researchers, providing both strategic and technical perspectives.

Beyond keynote presentations and expert talks, the event will feature:

Industry-focused panel discussions addressing real-world adoption challenges and opportunities

Two optional hands-on workshops, designed to translate AI concepts into practical applications for industry professionals and researchers

The conference is organised by FTBEC, a leading platform at NC State focused on advancing business excellence, innovation, and industry–academic collaboration in textiles and fashion.

Details on registration, sponsorship opportunities, and programme updates are available via the conference website. For direct inquiries, participants may contact Dr. B. Ellie Jin, Founding Director of FTBEC, at bejin@ncsu.edu.