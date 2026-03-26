Norwegian activewear brand Stateofmind deepens sustainability push with Fulgar yarn

The partnership shows how Scandinavian activewear brands are using material choices to align minimalist design with measurable sustainability claims.

Northern Europe has become a proving ground for fashion brands that combine design discipline with environmental ambition. Stateofmind, a Norwegian activewear label, is part of that movement. For Spring/Summer 2026, it is strengthening its sustainability credentials through a collaboration with Italian yarn-maker Fulgar.

What changed: cleaner inputs for performance wear

Stateofmind has introduced selected SS26 garments using Q-NOVA® by Fulgar, a polyamide 6.6 fibre made from regenerated raw materials through a low-impact mechanical process. The yarn is designed to reduce the environmental footprint of textile production while retaining the lightness, softness and breathability expected in activewear.

The brand says the move reflects its view of sustainability as a practical, ongoing discipline rather than a seasonal marketing theme.

Why it matters: performance brands face higher scrutiny

In activewear, sustainability claims often collide with the industry’s dependence on synthetic materials. By choosing a certified and traceable yarn, Stateofmind is responding to growing consumer and regulatory pressure for more transparent sourcing without sacrificing technical performance.

That fits neatly with the brand’s broader proposition: Scandinavian minimalism, everyday functionality and a more conscious lifestyle.

What comes next: responsibility becomes a design parameter

Production remains Europe-based, reinforcing the brand’s emphasis on quality and supply-chain responsibility. The collaboration with Fulgar suggests that, for smaller premium labels, material innovation is becoming one of the clearest ways to differentiate.

In activewear, the next competitive edge may come not from louder branding, but from quieter, better-made choices.