The regulations in force since 20 February (implemented in the Unfair Commercial Practices Directive – UCPD and the Consumer Rights Directive – CRD) are primarily intended to prevent companies from making misleading environmental claims about their products or companies. In future, only sustainability labels that are based on recognised certification systems will be valid in the EU. Sustainability labels awarded by companies themselves will no longer be permitted in future.

OEKO-TEX® product labels and certificates are recognised as credible reference seals and provide transparent information about sustainable and responsible production facilities and safe products.



OEKO-TEX® benefits at a glance:

Effective consumer protection and product stewardship

Responsible chemical management

Environmentally friendly production technologies

Efficient use of resources and materials

Socially responsible working conditions

Transparent supply chain management

Sustainable procurement



