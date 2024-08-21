OEKO-TEX® welcomes new CEO, Dr. Alfred J. Beerli

Dr. Alfred J. Beerli, the new CEO of OEKO-TEX®, started in June. Dr Beerli brings experience in strategic management consulting and operational, IT and knowledge management.

The Swiss native has served as CEO of information and communications technology consultancy uniQconsulting ag and workwear provider workfashion.com ag. From 2012 to 2016 he was a Board Member of amfori BSCI, a leading initiative to improve working conditions in global supply chains.



In his role as CEO of OEKO-TEX®, Dr Beerli is further developing the OEKO-TEX® portfolio. Along with the 17 independent research and testing institutes of the OEKO-TEX® Association he is committed to ensuring sustainable and transparent processes in the international textile and leather industry. A focus of his work is dialogue and cooperation with government institutions, initiatives and trade associations, for which he has excellent expertise and an extensive network.



“Ecologically responsible actions and social justice have shaped my professional and private life,” says Dr Alfred J. Beerli. “Through OEKO-TEX®, I return to textiles, an industry that depends on both.” In the past few weeks, I have been adjusting to my new role and look forward to supporting the textile and leather industry and, through OEKO-TEX®, supporting a path to greater sustainability and transparency.”