Oerlikon ecuTEC+ improves filter performance significantly

Spunbond and meltblown materials can be electrostatically charged to improve their filter performance. The ecuTEC+ electro-charging unit is part of the delivery scope of all meltblown systems currently sold for the manufacture of protective mask nonwovens.

The patented Oerlikon Nonwoven solution is characterized by its exceptional flexibility: ecuTEC+ stands out above all as a result of its diverse applications, which can be electro-charged. Nonwovens manufacturers can freely choose between numerous variation options and set the opti-mal charging method and intensity for their specific filter applications. And EPA- and HEPA-class filter media can also be manufactured using the ecuTEC+. As a result, the concept distinguishes itself from other technologies available on the market.

Demand for filter media remains high

The demand for filter media – and those made from meltblown nonwovens in particular – has been extremely high since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The Oerlikon Nonwoven meltblown technology – with which nonwovens for respiratory masks can also be manufactured, among other things – is recognized by the market as being the technically most efficient method for producing highly-separating filter media made from plastic fibers. The capacities for respiratory masks available in Europe to date are predominantly manufactured on Oerlikon Nonwoven systems.