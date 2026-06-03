Shima Seiki brings seam-free knitting, digital design and cutting workflow to ITM 2026

The company’s Istanbul line-up shows how flat knitting suppliers are positioning machinery, software and cutting as one connected production system.

Shima Seiki will present a broad knitting, design and cutting portfolio at ITM 2026, scheduled for June 9–13, 2026, at the Tüyap Fair Convention and Congress Center in Istanbul. The Japanese flat-knitting specialist, together with its Turkish representative Tetas, will exhibit in Hall 3, Stand 312A, targeting fashion apparel and non-apparel manufacturers looking for more automated, digitally connected production.

Seam-free production takes the lead

The centrepiece is Shima Seiki’s MACH2XS153 WHOLEGARMENT machine in 15L, part of the company’s seam-free knitting platform. WHOLEGARMENT technology produces complete knitted items in one piece, reducing or eliminating linking and sewing operations. That matters for markets facing shortages of skilled sewing and linking labour, as well as pressure to reduce material waste through more precise, item-by-item production.

The company will also show MACH2VS183 machines in 8G and 16G, the N.SVR183 in 24G, and the N.SVR122 computerized flat knitting machine in 18G. Two economical N.SSR models, the N.SSR132 in 7G and N.SSR112 in 14G, will be shown for the first time in Türkiye, while the SFG20 seamless glove knitting machine in 21G completes the knitting-machine exhibit.

From virtual sample to machine data

Shima Seiki is also emphasizing software-led workflow. APEXFiz design software will be demonstrated for yarn development, product planning, design, production preparation and sales promotion. Its simulation capability is intended to replace part of the physical sampling process, reducing time, cost and wasted material. Once a design is approved, knitting data can be generated and converted into machine data through SDS KnitPaint-Online.

Cutting joins the workflow

The exhibit will also include the P-CAM223 multi-ply computerized cutting machine, able to cut stacks up to 80 mm thick across a 2,200 mm × 1,700 mm cutting area. Shima Seiki lists the P-CAM range with reciprocating-knife cutting, automatic knife-width measurement and conveyor-based suction systems for high-volume apparel and interior applications.

The key signal from ITM will be whether manufacturers see seam-free knitting, digital sampling and automated cutting as separate investments—or as a single route toward shorter development cycles, lower waste and more flexible production.