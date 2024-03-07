Oerlikon offers sustainable machine and system technologies for the Turkish manmade fibers market

At ITM, Turkey’s most important textile machinery exhibition, more than 1,000 international exhibitors will present themselves from 4 to 8 June 2024 at the Tuyap Fair and Congress Center in Istanbul. Oerlikon’s Polymer Processing Solutions division and its joint venture partner BB Engineering will once again be taking part. The experts from both companies will be providing information about their sustainable machines and system technologies at the Tekstil Servis stand in Hall 7, Stand 706.

The machine and system manufacturer will be presenting trade fair visitors with complete solutions from melt to yarn, fibers and nonwovens. “Our customers are showing great interest in factory projects, which include everything from in-house polycondensation systems to texturized yarn and corresponding digital solutions. From melt to yarn and beyond, indeed,” explains Sales Director Oliver Lemke. The unbeatable advantage of such concepts: the supply of all process steps from a single source promises harmonised technology, the design of which ensures the high quality of the yarn produced.



Focus on sustainability – always

Another focus of information is the topic of sustainability. There is a lot going on in manmade fiber yarn production in particular: mechanical and chemical technologies for recycling bottles, but also textiles, biopolymers, circular economy – all of this is no longer a thing of the future. With partners and subsidiaries such as Oerlikon Barmag Huitong Engineering (OBHE) and Barmag Brückner Engineering (BBE), Oerlikon Polymer Processing Solutions is presenting concrete concepts here.

BB Engineering’s VacuFil system recycles post-consumer and post-production polyester waste.



e-save celebrates its 20th anniversary

And this in the 20th anniversary year of its sustainability label e-save! It was introduced back in 2004. The current division was therefore already a pioneer in sustainability back then. “Profitable and sustainable growth for everyone involved is the goal of our company and therefore also our contribution to securing a sustainable future. Performance, quality, sustainability and commitment are the factors that enable our division to face the challenges of the future with confidence every day. With the constant expansion of our e-save philosophy, we are continuously creating and increasing value with high-quality and innovative solutions for the entire textile industry,” explains André Wissenberg, Head of Marketing, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs. At ITM, Oerlikon will once again be focussing on the topics of energy, economics, environment and ergonomics.

The actual mechanical recycling, including polycondensation, takes place in the OBHE homogenizer. The technology creates a high surface area and, together with the precisely defined residence time, provides more options for influencing the melt.

Recycling is the future

OBHE’s homogenisation technology stands for the mechanical recycling of processed polyester (PET) waste such as post-industrial waste (popcorn), bottle flakes and film. The Oerlikon Barmag homogenizer ensures a uniform, homogeneous melt, influences the viscosity increase and thus makes it possible to produce defined rPET pre-products for further processing, such as melt, flakes or fiber material for direct spinning. The first plants have already been successfully commissioned worldwide.



Another rPET solution is the VacuFil system from BB Engineering. VacuFil is a unique and innovative PET recycling system that combines gentle large-scale filtration and targeted regulation of the intrinsic viscosity (IV) for consistently excellent rPET melt quality.



EvoSteam – sustainable production of staple fibers

The EvoSteam process from Oerlikon Neumag is considered a pioneer for more sustainable staple fiber production in the future. It impresses with savings in energy, water and raw material consumption, as well as a reduction in operating costs (OPEX) and the CO2 footprint – while at the same time achieving the excellent fiber qualities required by downstream processes and high production volumes.



New bicomponent BCF yarn for the carpet market

With its latest development in bicomponent yarns for carpet production, Oerlikon Neumag is meeting the carpet market’s demand for new innovative BCF yarns in terms of quality, efficiency and performance. “The new BICO BCF yarn is characterised by a richer and higher volume while at the same time significantly reducing the consumption of raw materials in carpet production,” explains Sales Director Arnd Luppold. At the trade fair stand, interested parties can see sample yarns and carpets, find out about the product range and have in-depth discussions with the experts from Oerlikon Neumag about the advantages of BICO BCF yarn in various applications.



Into the future with atmos.io

Oerlikon has been successful in the field of digitalisation with its Plant Operation Center (POC) for decades. Over 350 installations in large manmade fiber spinning mills around the world enable the control of complex systems with hundreds, even thousands of mostly WINGS POY or FDY winders. The successful system is now due for an update. With atmos.io, it will be possible to process even more data in the future. This will give customers even more benefits and put them in control of the data flow in their business.





