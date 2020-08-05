Opening of the second construction section

STOLL, a new Business Unit of the KARL MAYER Group, will be moving with its premises from the site at Stollweg in Reutlingen to the Reutlingen-Betzingen industrial estate, where it will continue its activities under the new owner, as planned. Already in 2004, STOLL relocated its production to the location in the Mark West industrial area. During two project stages, a development center is first being built, and later a customer center will follow, in order to accommodate the other Business Units.

Official start of the construction for the development center was on 26th July 2019. The building with bright and modern offices and meeting rooms for roughly 70 employees is expected to be completed by autumn 2020.

The 29th July 2020 saw the opening of the second project stage, with the aim to erect the customer center up to autumn 2021. The symbolic groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Daniel Hebisch, Shareholder and Member of the Executive Board of isin+co GmbH & Co. KG, and Cemal Isin, Managing Partner of isin+co GmbH & Co. KG, Uli Kälber, Managing Director of Rommel SF-Bau GmbH & Co. KG as well as the following gentlemen from KARL MAYER Textilmaschinenfabrik GmbH: Andreas Schellhammer, President of the STOLL Business Unit, Erhard Vöhringer, Senior Sales/Service Manager, Jörg Wilhelm, Senior Operations Manager, and Frank Wittel, Vice Chairman of the Works Council.

The project is carried out by Rommel SF-Bau GmbH & Co. KG as general contractor. The architects come from ISIN + Co. GmbH & Co. KG. They designed a functional building complex which will be housing the reception, offices for a workforce of about 100 persons and conference rooms. Moreover, an associated industrial building will provide enough space for showrooms, machine floor areas, project rooms and for the company’s own training center. The usable floor space covers approx. 5,350 m².

With its construction project and relocation, STOLL makes important decisions for the future. By combining development, production and administration at a single location, it is possible to ensure shorter distances, leaner processes and faster innovations. In this way, the STOLL technology that has been successful for more than 145 years, will be leading into a new age.