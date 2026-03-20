Outlast extends cooling finish to cotton and viscose in push for mainstream comfort textiles

By bringing an immediately perceptible cooling effect to cellulose fibres, Outlast is trying to turn functional finishing into a consumer-facing selling point.

Outlast Technologies has expanded its fresh2SKIN cooling technology to cotton and viscose, moving beyond synthetic performance fabrics into the far larger market for natural-feel apparel and home textiles. The development allows brands to pair cellulose-based fibres with a cooling finish while largely preserving the soft, smooth hand that makes these materials commercially attractive.

What changed: cooling without sacrificing feel

The key claim is technical as much as commercial. Functional finishes often alter handle, drape or surface character, weakening their appeal in next-to-skin products. Outlast says fresh2SKIN can now be applied to cotton and viscose with minimal sensory penalty, leaving consumers to notice not the treatment itself but the immediate cool-touch effect when fabric meets skin.

That instant sensation matters. Unlike many textile innovations that remain invisible at retail, this one can be felt in a fitting room or shop display, making performance easier to communicate and easier to sell.

Why it matters: comfort becomes a point-of-sale advantage

The finish combines immediate coolness with microcapsules containing natural wax that absorb and release heat as temperatures shift. That positions the technology not just as a novelty, but as a comfort-management tool for T-shirts, underwear, activewear, sleepwear and bedding.

What comes next: functional finishes target everyday categories

If brands adopt it at scale, the opportunity lies in premiumising everyday basics. The commercial question is whether consumers will pay more for cooling they can feel instantly—and keep valuing after repeated wear.