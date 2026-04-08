Pakistan’s cotton cess deadlock is starving research, just as revival plans intensify

More than a decade after a formula for higher cotton cess was approved, the levy remains stuck at Rs50 per bale, leaving the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee under financial strain and weakening the sector’s recovery agenda.

Pakistan’s long-running cotton cess dispute has again exposed the gap between policy approval and execution. Recent official deliberations, reported by Dawn, show that the revised cess structure still has not been enforced despite repeated meetings, legal backing and fresh directions in 2025. The delay matters because cess receipts are a core funding source for the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), the body responsible for cotton research and sector support.

A 2011 formula that never moved

The policy trail is unusually clear. In 2011, the Economic Coordination Committee agreed in principle to raise the cess and formed a committee to assess PCCC’s research needs. That committee recommended lifting the levy from Rs20 to Rs50 per 170-kg bale and increasing it by 30% every three years. The federal cabinet then put the Rs50 rate into effect from July 1, 2012. Yet the escalation schedule for later revisions was never implemented, and PCCC’s own website still reflects the rate at Rs50 per bale.

Revival plan runs into the same bottleneck

The issue resurfaced repeatedly in 2025. A July agreement involving MNFS&R, PCCC and Aptma was presented as a step toward resolving the cess issue and reviving cotton. In October, the Cabinet Committee on Essential (Cash Crop) Commodities reportedly reaffirmed collection under the existing legal framework and backed FBR-led collection. A December 5 meeting on cotton revival again endorsed collection through FBR, but the rate became contentious after Aptma objected and proposed a cap of Rs100 per bale instead of the Rs142.80 figure derived from the earlier formula.

Why the industry should care

For the cotton chain, this is not a technical billing dispute. It is a funding blockage affecting research, institutional stability and credibility of revival policy. Unless Islamabad converts the already-endorsed mechanism into actual collection, Pakistan will keep debating cotton recovery while underfunding one of the few institutions meant to support it. The next signal to watch is whether MNFS&R finalises the FBR collection mechanism and settles the rate dispute in line with law rather than ad hoc negotiation.