Pakistan’s textile exports to China edge up, with yarns steady and niches emerging

Cotton yarn still dominates, but small gains in garments and home textiles hint at diversification potential.

Pakistan’s textile and apparel exports to China showed modest resilience in January–November 2025, reaching $488.5 million, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs of China. The figures underline China’s continued role as a stable outlet for Pakistan’s core textile inputs, even as global demand remains uneven.

Cotton yarn remains the backbone of trade. Two yarn categories alone accounted for nearly four-fifths of shipments, with one line valued at $205.4 million and another at $181.1 million. This concentration reflects Pakistan’s enduring competitiveness in upstream spinning, but also its limited penetration into higher-value segments.

Momentum improved in the second half of the year. Exports to China rose 8.7% year on year in July–November, with double-digit growth recorded in July, August and September. Alongside yarns, several consumer-facing categories began to gain traction. Women’s garments climbed to $10.3 million, up 18%, while home textiles rose 27% to $5.3 million.

Smaller categories expanded rapidly from a low base. Exports of carpets, babies’ garments and made-up textile articles each more than doubled year on year, signalling niche opportunities linked to China’s increasingly segmented retail and e-commerce markets.

Industry observers argue that these gains, while modest in absolute terms, point to a strategic opening. Moving beyond yarn will require tighter quality control, faster lead times and stronger compliance with Chinese standards, particularly in finishing and dyeing. Without such upgrades, Pakistan risks remaining a supplier of inputs rather than products.

Parallel initiatives in vocational training and SME development, launched this month in Peshawar with Chinese partners, suggest a longer-term effort to build the skills base needed to climb the value chain. Whether that translates into sustained export diversification remains the real test.