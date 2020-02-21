Paris Trade Shows suffer from coronavirus impact

Fashion is now moving into gaming and luxury, at least that was visible in just-wrapped editions of Première Vision Paris and Texworld Paris. The emphasis was on disassembly technologies and blockchain tech solutions supporting the traceability and certification of products for all from the recycler to the consumer.

The face masks were the accessory du jour at the shows, with the impact of the coronavirus epidemic weighing on an already stimulating market. This time Première Vision Paris confirmed a decrease in visitors, with the figures yet to be released at press time. 45 Chinese exhibitors pulled out of Première Vision Manufacturing Overseas, forcing organizers to relocate the salon.