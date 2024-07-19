Partnering for Sustainability: Fibre52TM teams up with iTextiles® in Pakistan

In a significant stride towards revolutionizing sustainability in Pakistan’s textile industry, Fibre52TM, a trailblazer recognized in the 2024 Fashion for Good Innovation Programme, proudly announces its partnership with iTextiles®. This collaboration aims to bring cutting-edge, eco-friendly solutions to the heart of textile manufacturing in Pakistan.

Fibre52’s Innovative Approach

Fibre52 stands out with its patented technology that redefines the Prepare for Dye (PFD) and dye processes for cotton-rich fabrics. Unlike conventional methods that rely on harsh chemicals, Fibre52 employs bio-friendly products certified by the ZDHC (Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals) Road to Zero Programme. This approach not only preserves cotton’s natural properties but also minimizes water, energy, and CO 2 emissions.



Laura Thornquist, President of Fibre52, expresses her enthusiasm: “Fibre52 is honored to partner with iTextiles as this group continues to position itself at the forefront of sustainable innovation in Pakistan’s textile industry, demonstrating a commitment to environmental stewardship and operational excellence.”

Certified Sustainability

Recently certified by ZDHC, Fibre52’s chemistries eliminate the need for traditional caustic soda and surfactants, offering a sustainable alternative that aligns with global environmental standards. This breakthrough technology adapts seamlessly to existing machinery, requiring lower temperatures and fewer bath drops, thus enhancing operational efficiency while reducing resource consumption.



Advantages of Fibre52’s Process

The collaboration with iTextiles marks a milestone in Fibre52’s global expansion strategy, which includes partnerships with leading mills and brands worldwide. By adopting Fibre52’s process, mills can achieve up to 70% water savings, up to 40% less energy consumption, and a substantial reduction in CO 2 emissions compared to conventional methods.



Commitment to Excellence

Fibre52 not only ensures environmental sustainability but also enhances fabric quality. The resulting cotton fabrics are naturally soft, durable, and versatile, meeting the demands of modern fashion while promoting a cleaner environment.



Join the Movement

Fibre52 invites textile mills and brands in Pakistan to explore its sustainable solutions, tailored to meet regulatory compliance and consumer demand for eco-friendly products. By integrating Fibre52’s technology, partners can strengthen their sustainability narratives without capital investment.

Get Involved

For more information on Fibre52's innovative approach visit www.itextiles.com.pk



Conclusion

The partnership between Fibre52 and iTextiles represents a leap forward in sustainable textile manufacturing, empowering Pakistan’s industry to embrace eco-friendly practices without compromising on quality or efficiency. Together, they pave the way for a greener, more sustainable future in global fashion.