Picanol installs 27 Ultimax rapier machines at Auro Textiles

Picanol the Belgian company that specializes in the development, production, and sales of weaving machines, has installed 28 Ultimax rapier weaving machines at Auro Textiles. These machines were launched at ITMA 2023 fair.

Picanol’s weaving machines are known for their high quality, productivity, and efficiency. They are used in a wide range of applications, including the production of apparel fabrics, home textiles, and technical textiles. Picanol offers a variety of weaving machines to suit different needs, from airjet and rapier machines to shuttleless and Jacquard machines

Following installation a celebration ceremony was held this week at Auro Textiles in Baddi (India) to mark this special milestone in the long-term partnership of both companies.

The Ultimax rapier machine is a revolutionary weaving machine that offers three main benefits: ultimate performance and high-quality output, readiness for the sustainability requirements of tomorrow, and the greatest ease of use thanks to a maximum level of digitization, which is based on fully integrated sensors situated in almost every part of the machine. Click here for more information on the Ultimax.

Auro Textiles executive director Ms. Sagrika Jain expressed confidence that the new machines will enhance productivity, efficiency, and profitability, while also meeting the diverse and dynamic demands of customers.