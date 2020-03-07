Picanol, keen to display at AFRO STITCH & TEX Fair, Egypt

It is interesting to note that Picanol would join the AFRO STITCH & TEX trade fair from March 5 to March 8, 2020 at the booth of its agent for the region, Nobeltex (Booth B1, Hall 5) in Egypt. This trade fair is dedicated to textile processing technologies and for the 10thtime it would be launched in Egypt.

AFRO STITCH & TEX featured two complementary trade fairs: the first one related to garment processing technologies had runs from February 27 to March 1, 2020 while the second trade fair would focus on textile processing technologies, one of which would be weaving which would run from March 5 to March 8, 2020.

Picanol is a worldwide manufacturer of airjet and rapier weaving machines, and it is active in all of the different segments of the textile industry: i.e. apparel, home, and technical textiles. Its current product program includes the all-new OmniPlus-i airjet machine, which was launched last year. This machine features a brand-new insertion system and it sets a new benchmark in airjet weaving by combining the highest levels of performance with best-in-class air consumption and power consumption. The OptiMax-i and the GTMax-i 3.0 cover a complete range of applications and they are generally recognized as being the most versatile and best-performing rapier machines on the market. With the TERRYplus Summum and TerryMax-i machines, Picanol is the only premium weaving machine manufacturer able to offer both airjet and rapier technology for the weaving of terry fabrics.