SHIMA SEIKI to join FIMEC Exhibition

It is interesting to note that SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD. of Wakayama, Japan together with its Brazilian representative BRASTEMA TECNOLOGIA TEXTIL LTDA., would participate in the FIMEC 2020 44th International Trade Fair for Leather, Chemicals, Components, Machinery and Equipment for Footwear and Tanning in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The event is being held from March 10 to March 12, 2020.

The leading flat knitting solutions provider SHIMA SEIKI proposes knitted fabrics to the general footwear market as an alternative to the prevailing material in this field—leather. They would be showcasing the applications of computerized flat knitting technology to demonstrate its contributions in this field. The display would include the company’s SVR123SP and SSR112 computerized flat knitting machines. The SVR123SP machine features a dedicated loop presser bed mounted above the rear needle bed. This permits full use of inlay technique for the production of hybrid fabrics that feature both knit and weave characteristics, suited to shoe upper applications that require form­fitting function, comfort, flexibility, breathability as well as strength and stiffness. SVR123SP furthermore features iPlating inverse­plating capability for increased patterning capability, including the production of jacquard­like patterns in light­weight plain jersey stitch. SHIMA SEIKI’s new SDS­ONE APEX series 3D design system would also be available for demonstrations in design and simulation suited to shoe production.