Positive growth in textile exports by 5.30 per cent

Textile exports of the country during first eight months of current financial year (2019-20) grew by 5.30 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July- February 2019-20, textile products worth US $ 9,373,400 million were exported against US $ 8,901,495 million during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of raw cotton increased by 9.94 per cent to about 9,392 metric tons valuing US $16,801 million during the period under review as compared to 34.38 metric tons worth US $ 15,282 million last years.

Similarly, 283,860 metric tons’ yarn other than the cotton yarn worth US $737,418 million was exported during the first eight months of current financial year against 6.70 metric tons valuing US $ 743,799 million last years.

The knitwear exports also recorded positive growth of 7.79 per cent during the period under review.