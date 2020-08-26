Première Vision: GL events acquires the Tranoï show

Tranoï and première vision plan synergistic roll out of complementary services and events

Seeking new financial partners, Tranoï, a leading organizer of BtoB events for creative fashion brands, joined the GL events Group, already a 49% shareholder of the Première Vision group, this past 31 July, thus strengthening its fashion division. The sector’s two major players are thus moving closer together, creating a unique hub of physical and digital BtoB events, services and content to meet the market’s new challenges, from the upstream to the downstream of the global creative fashion industry.

Tranoï and Première Vision share a common vision of fashion, focusing on the creative process and championing the kind of unique, creative approaches that give the industry its force and richness. This shared vision is strengthened by their complementary nature within the industry.

Each operates in the fashion sector but at different stages in the value chain, thus creating an integrated hub of fashion events. The combined expertise of the Tranoï and Première Vision teams provide an unprecedented synergy to develop and implement new projects to meet the challenges facing the fashion industry.

Boris Provost, Managing Director of Tranoï We are delighted to join the GL events Group and for this closer relationship with Première Vision. Our goal was to work with established partners who could provide complementary expertise, to collectively develop our offer of services. GL events and Première Vision meet every aspect of these requirements. The resulting synergy between two fashion and trade-show experts will help us develop ambitious transversal projects and provide an innovative offer of services for the entire market. I would also like to thank the Tranoï teams for their commitment, as well as all the partners who supported us during our search for new shareholders.

Gilles Lasbordes, Managing Director of Première Vision With this closer relationship, as with the alliances we forged in 2019 with Fashion Source in China and The Materials Show in the USA, we continue to pursue our strategy of building a global and complementary offer as closely aligned with the market’s needs as possible. We look forward to collaborating with Tranoï’s teams, whose expertise will help give rise to new projects and, above all, new solutions to support the entire industry in this complex and fast-changing environment.

Tranoï shows will henceforth be operated by Tranoï Events, a 90%-owned subsidiary of GL events Exhibitions, of which Boris Provost is the Managing Director and 10% shareholder.