Première Vision takes Denim Première Vision to Tokyo in strategic Asia push

The French trade-fair group is using Japan’s denim authority and Asia’s market weight to deepen its regional fashion footprint.

Première Vision will stage Denim Première Vision in Japan for the first time on September 9th and 10th, bringing its specialist denim event to Tokyo as part of a broader push into Asia. Hosted at Yoyogi National Stadium, the show will present autumn-winter 2027/28 collections through a compact format of about 20 international exhibitors spanning fabrics, finishing, accessories, sustainability and new materials.

The launch builds on the presence already established by Tranoï Tokyo, which this week is holding its fourth edition in the Japanese capital with more than 180 brands from over 25 countries. Both events sit within GL Events’ fashion division, alongside Fashion Source, and the September calendar will place Denim Première Vision and Tranoï Tokyo side by side at the same venue.

Japan remains one of denim’s most influential markets, with global cachet in premium craftsmanship, selvedge, indigo and finishing. By entering Tokyo, Première Vision is not merely adding another date to its calendar; it is positioning itself closer to one of the industry’s most respected creative and technical ecosystems.

The Tokyo edition is designed to connect mills, suppliers and innovators with Japanese and international brands, buyers, OEM and ODM partners. For GL Events, the move suggests a more integrated Asian strategy: one platform focused on brands and creativity, the other on materials and innovation. In an industry searching for growth, Asia is no longer peripheral; it is becoming the centre of gravity.