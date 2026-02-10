PrimaLoft’s new insulation line mixes peak warmth with real textile-to-textile circularity

UltraPeak raises performance; ReRun tries to prove that recycled feedstocks can meet “ingredient-brand” standards at scale.

Outdoor brands sell warmth, but they increasingly buy proof: of recycled content, lower emissions and credible circularity. PrimaLoft is leaning into that procurement logic with six new insulation grades that pair higher loft with more traceable waste inputs.

The headline launch is UltraPeak, positioned as PrimaLoft’s highest-performing insulation to date, delivering “unrivalled warmth”, elevated loft and a softer hand—while using 100% recycled content. PrimaLoft also ties it to its P.U.R.E. manufacturing approach, which it says cuts carbon emissions in production by 50% or more versus conventional methods.

Alongside it sits the ReRun platform—PrimaLoft’s push to turn discarded textiles back into high-performance insulation. Two products anchor the claim:

ThermoPlume (loose-fill), with 100% recycled content , including 30% mechanically recycled pre-consumer footwear uppers.

(loose-fill), with , including pre-consumer footwear uppers. Silver PrimaLoft ReRun, made with 100% recycled content, including 50% regeneratively recycled waste textiles (a chemical “break down and remake” route).

PrimaLoft is not just adding SKUs; it is selling a compliance-and-design package to brands: peak warmth for hero products, and circular feedstocks that can withstand performance scrutiny.

The commercial test is adoption: whether mills, converters and outdoor brands can secure enough consistent waste feedstock—mechanical and regenerative—to scale these claims beyond limited capsules, without price shocks or performance variability.