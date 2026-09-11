Primark ends online holdout with UK home delivery launch

The value-fashion retailer is moving beyond Click & Collect, betting that improved fulfilment economics can support e-commerce without undermining its low-price model.

Primark will introduce home delivery in Great Britain, ending its long-standing resistance to direct-to-consumer online retail and marking one of the most significant changes to its operating model in decades.

The Associated British Foods-owned retailer said progress with Click & Collect and changing customer expectations had convinced it that the economics of home delivery were now viable. Primark has historically relied heavily on physical stores to keep fulfilment costs low and protect its value positioning.

£90 million fulfilment bet

To support the move, Primark has acquired a £90 million automated fulfilment centre in Sheffield from Debenhams. The investment gives the company dedicated infrastructure for parcel picking, packing and home delivery as it builds a larger digital channel.

Management said online retail economics have improved, partly because consumers are increasingly accustomed to paying delivery charges and facing stricter returns policies. Primark has not yet disclosed the precise launch date, delivery pricing or assortment that will be available online.

Stores will nevertheless remain central to the business. Primark passed the 500-store milestone in September 2026, underlining that e-commerce is being added to—not replacing—its physical retail model.

Timing reflects softer trading

The strategic change comes as Primark faces weaker sales momentum. The company expects fourth-quarter like-for-like sales to decline around 3%, with growth in the UK and Ireland offset by weaker performance in continental Europe.

The move also comes ahead of the planned demerger of Primark from Associated British Foods in December 2027, potentially giving the fashion business greater strategic independence.

What suppliers should watch

For apparel suppliers, home delivery could eventually alter Primark’s buying model. Online sales create better visibility into SKU-level demand, regional preferences and replenishment patterns, but also increase pressure for accurate inventory, shorter lead times and more responsive order fulfilment.

The key question is whether Primark can add the convenience of e-commerce while preserving the high-volume, low-cost sourcing economics that underpin its competitive advantage.