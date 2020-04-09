Production of garment start after government shows exemption

The garment industry has started production following the announcement by government to exempt it from lockdown. The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) and Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) appreciated the government’s decision of exempting the industry from lockdown in view of providing financial relief to the workers. They pledged to take strict precautionary measures as directed by the government and health experts.

Ijaz Khokhar, PRGMEA Chief Coordinator said the opening of industry would retain millions of workers on their jobs, especially the women and the poor. “We also welcome the government decision of releasing refunds of Rs.100 billion to the industry as this move will address the liquidity challenges faced by exporters, improving cash flow of the garment exporters and ensuring that workers will get their salaries on time.”

Sohail A. Sheikh, PRGMEA Regional Chairman said that orders of millions of dollars from foreign buyers have either been cancelled or postponed. Under the prevailing circumstances, the Small and Medium Enterprises immediately need government’s financial assistance, he added. “There is a great need of long-term and short-term plans to cope with the current situation. The government should focus on formulating sector-wise polices for boosting the exports of the country.”

Shafiq Butt, Vice Chairman, Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association suggested the government to take economic measures to keep industrial wheels running and save the livelihood of millions, including disbursement of all outstanding sales tax refunds at a fast speed.