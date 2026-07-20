Punjab unveils chemical-industry policy as producers seek lower costs

The province is offering tax and machinery-import incentives in selected industrial zones, but chemical and textile-processing investors still face high energy, feedstock and financing costs.

Punjab has announced plans for a dedicated chemicals-industry policy alongside broader incentives intended to attract manufacturing investment into the province.

Speaking at the 11th Colour & Chem Expo in Lahore, Punjab Industries Minister Shafay Hussain said investors establishing plants in the industrial estates of Sheikhupura, Bhalwal and Rahim Yar Khan could receive zero duty on machinery imports and a ten-year income-tax exemption. He also cited four-year lease arrangements and a targeted 30-day period for obtaining no-objection certificates.

Textile processing needs local chemistry

The policy is commercially relevant to Pakistan’s textile value chain, which depends heavily on imported dyes, auxiliaries, pigments, coating materials, finishing chemicals and intermediates.

Greater domestic production could shorten lead times, reduce foreign-exchange exposure and improve technical support for dyeing, printing and finishing mills. However, local manufacture will require dependable raw-material supply, quality consistency and compliance with buyers’ restricted-substance requirements—not merely import substitution.

Expo organiser Rashidul Haq said the event hosted 350 domestic and international exhibitors. The official exhibition site had earlier projected more than 300 exhibitors across over 75,000 square feet, covering textile chemicals, dyes, printing technologies, coatings, leather chemicals, water treatment and other industrial segments.

Cost pressure remains the constraint

Industry representatives used the exhibition to press for lower production costs and stronger support for local raw-material manufacturing. The Punjab Dyes and Chemicals Merchants Association called for business-friendly measures, while Lahore Chamber and FPCCI officials highlighted petroleum levies, rising operating expenses and the withdrawal or downsizing of some multinational companies.

Punjab also plans infrastructure investment across 24 small industrial estates and a financing scheme offering loans of up to Rs100 million to larger industrial businesses. No detailed eligibility criteria, interest rates or implementation timetable were disclosed.

Delivery will determine credibility

The next test is whether the chemicals policy produces operational measures covering land allocation, environmental approvals, effluent treatment, feedstock access, energy pricing and technical standards.

For textile processors, the strongest outcome would be a reliable domestic chemical ecosystem capable of supplying compliant, traceable and lower-impact formulations. Without predictable utilities, financing and regulatory execution, fiscal incentives alone are unlikely to generate sustained investment.