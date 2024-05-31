Riaz Textile honored for operational excellence by Murata: Navigating challenges, achieving success

Murata’s Seminar in Lahore illuminated the forefront of textile innovation, showcasing their commitment to revolutionizing spinning technology. With over 70 years of expertise, Murata unveiled groundbreaking solutions like the AIcone auto winder and MVS 870EX Vortex spinning machine. These innovations promise enhanced efficiency, sustainability, and yarn quality, all underpinned by user-centric design. Murata emphasizes data-driven insights through MSS, which ensures proactive problem-solving and optimized operations. Riaz Textile’s accolade further underscored Murata’s impact, highlighting their integral role in driving operational excellence in Pakistan’s textile industry.

“Our journey has been marked by both challenges and successes. The recognition of our achievements, exemplified by the Top Notch Auto Winder and MSS User Award, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation.”

Zahid Ahmed. Technical Director. Riaz Textile Mills (Pvt) Ltd.

Riaz Textile, a prominent player in Pakistan’s textile industry, epitomizes excellence in manufacturing and operational efficiency. Recognized at Murata’s seminar, they received the prestigious Top Notch Auto Winder and MSS User Award, a testament to their longstanding partnership with Murata. Under the guidance of Mr. Zahid Ahmed, their Technical Director, Riaz Textile has leveraged Murata’s cutting-edge technologies for over three decades, achieving remarkable milestones like the world’s lowest Machine Inconsistency Rate (MIS%) and exceptional machine efficiency. This acknowledgment highlights Riaz Textile’s commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainable production practices, further solidifying its position as a leader in the textile sector.