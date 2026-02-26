Rieter – Milestone reached in strategic repositioning

The Components Division generated an order intake of CHF 193.5 million (2024: CHF 206.6 million) and is suffering under lower demand for components for new machines, mainly due to the cautious investment activity in the market.

The After Sales Division recorded a pleasing 6% increase in its order intake to

CHF 163.6 million (2024: CHF 154.7 million). This positive development confirms the strategic growth initiatives that have been launched. Incoming orders are benefiting from increased sales activities in the target markets, such as Central Asia and China, as well as from the ongoing expansion of the service and repair network.

Sales

The Rieter Group closed the 2025 financial year with sales of CHF 685.1 million (2024: CHF 859.1 million), thus remaining 20% below the previous year’s period.

The Machines & Systems Division posted sales of CHF 329.1 million, down 23% on the previous year (2024: CHF 424.9 million). Sales in the Components Division fell by 19% year on year to CHF 200.8 million (2024: CHF 247.6 million). The After Sales Division posted sales of CHF 155.2 million, down 17% over the previous year (2024: CHF 186.6 million).

Order backlog

At the end of 2025, the company had an order backlog of around CHF 510 million (December 31, 2024: CHF 530 million).

Operating EBIT, net profit, free cash flow

Despite the decline in sales, Rieter achieved a positive operating EBIT of CHF 2.5 million (before restructuring and transaction costs). This is primarily attributable to the consistent implementation of additional cost measures. Owing to extraordinary restructuring expenses and transaction costs in connection with the acquisition of Barmag in the amount of CHF 54.2 million, Rieter closed the 2025 financial year with a net loss of CHF 63.4 million (2024: net profit of CHF 10.4 million).

Free cash flow was CHF -40.6 million (2024: CHF 14.1 million). Owing to the capital increase already completed to finance the acquisition of Barmag, net liquidity amounted to CHF 184.3 million (2024: CHF -230.3 million).

The equity ratio increased to 53.3% as of December 31, 2025 (previous year: 33.7%), which was due in particular to the capital increase completed in October 2025 in connection with the Barmag acquisition. The acquisition was completed on February 2, 2026.

Dividends

The Board of Directors proposes to the shareholders that no dividend be distributed in view of the negative Group result. The company continues to adhere to its fundamental dividend policy of distributing at least 40% of net profit.

New medium-term targets

Rieter is pursuing a soft integration approach for Barmag. In this context, Rieter confirms a preliminary synergy assumption of at least CHF 20 million resulting from the acquisition. These synergies are reflected in the new medium-term targets. An update on the realization of synergies will be provided with the results for the first half of 2026.