Saudi Arabia wants geotextiles to become strategic, not peripheral

The Alujain–Beaulieu tie-up is less about one factory than about moving geosynthetics and nonwovens deeper into Saudi Arabia’s localisation agenda.

Alujain Corporation and Belgium’s Beaulieu International Group (BIG) have signed an MoU for a proposed joint venture in Saudi Arabia, subject to regulatory approval, to expand local production of synthetic fibres and nonwovens. The venture will build on Alujain’s existing GEONATPET operations in Yanbu, combining Alujain’s regional polymer and manufacturing base with BIG’s know-how in fibres and nonwovens.

The companies say the JV will focus on scaling GEONATPET’s geotextile activities in Yanbu rather than starting from scratch. That matters because Alujain already describes GEONATPET as a geotextile producer with a plant in Yanbu and regional market reach across the Gulf and beyond. In effect, BIG is plugging global process expertise into an installed Saudi industrial platform.

The partnership fits squarely into Saudi Vision 2030’s push for higher local content and downstream industrial depth. ICIS reports that Alujain’s stock-exchange filing explicitly framed the deal as a localisation move. For geosynthetics, that means more than import substitution: it means shorter lead times, more reliable supply for infrastructure projects, and a stronger domestic base for advanced construction materials.

BIG says the enlarged footprint should improve supply-chain resilience and delivery reliability worldwide. If executed well, the venture could make Yanbu more than a Saudi production site; it could become a globally relevant node in nonwovens and geosynthetics, tied to infrastructure demand at home and export markets abroad.