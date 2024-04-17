Shabbir Mansha appointed as Chairman Pakistan-China Business Council

Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), has appointed Shabbir Mansha Churra, a distinguished industrialist and former Vice President of FPCCI, as the Chairman of the Pakistan-China Business Council of FPCCI for the year 2024-25.

Shabbir Mansha Churra.

Expressing his confidence in Shabbir Mansha’s abilities, Sheikh stated that given his extensive experience and exceptional leadership skills, Churra is the ideal choice for the position.



Shabbir Mansha Churra possesses remarkable expertise in resolving issues related to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Customs Department, Port, and Shipping. As the convener of the FPCCI Customs Valuation Committee, he played a pivotal role in addressing longstanding problems faced by exporters and importers in dealings with the Customs and Valuation Department.



Additionally, Mr. Mansha serves as the founder chairman of the Pakistan Artificial Leather Importers and Merchants Association.



President FPCCI further emphasized that Shabbir Mansha Churra, in his role as Chairman of the Pakistan-China Business Council, will actively contribute to bolstering bilateral trade and fostering friendly relations between Pakistan and China. Utilizing his astute vision, strategic acumen, and capabilities, Churra is poised to maximize opportunities for the country’s development and prosperity. FPCCI pledges full support and cooperation to the Council in this endeavor.