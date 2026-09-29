SHEIN revenue stalls as freight costs and new EU import rules squeeze fast-fashion model

The retailer returned to headline profit in Q2, but adjusted earnings fell 67% as logistics costs surged and sales weakened in Europe and the US.

SHEIN reported $11.08 billion in second-quarter 2026 revenue, up just 0.9% year on year, in its first results since listing in Hong Kong. Operating income fell 66.3% to $235 million, while adjusted net income dropped 66.6% to $228 million.

Headline net income reached $2.40 billion, versus $691 million a year earlier, but this was boosted substantially by a $1.86 billion fair-value gain on convertible redeemable preference shares. The adjusted figures therefore give a clearer picture of underlying profitability.

Europe becomes the pressure point

European revenue fell 13.9% to $3.77 billion, while US sales declined 6% to $2.47 billion. SHEIN attributed Europe’s decline partly to higher prices and lower advertising ahead of the removal of the EU’s €150 customs-duty exemption for low-value consignments from July 1. Revenue from the rest of the world, however, increased 21.6% to $4.84 billion, led particularly by Latin America.

The group is responding by placing more inventory closer to European customers, aiming to shorten delivery times and reduce reliance on long-distance fulfilment.

Logistics erodes the economics

Fulfilment expenses jumped 18.1% to $5.59 billion, reaching 50.4% of revenue, compared with 43.1% a year earlier. SHEIN cited higher oil prices and freight costs linked to Middle East disruption.

Management now plans to broaden SHEIN’s price architecture, strengthen quality and compliance, and expand higher-priced brands while retaining its core small-batch, rapid-replenishment model.

For apparel suppliers, the strategic signal is significant. SHEIN’s advantage increasingly depends not merely on low manufacturing cost but on fast replenishment, local inventory, digital demand sensing and logistics efficiency. Suppliers capable of producing smaller runs rapidly, replenishing winners within days and supporting multiple price tiers are likely to become more valuable as SHEIN seeks margin recovery without abandoning its demand-driven model.

The next test is whether localisation can offset Europe’s new parcel economics without materially weakening the speed and inventory advantages that built SHEIN’s business.